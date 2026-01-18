MIDDLE EAST
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Agreement with the YPG calls for troop withdrawals, transfer of key provinces, and state control over borders and energy assets.
Syrian president announces ceasefire, full integration deal between government and SDF/YPG / Reuters
January 18, 2026

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a comprehensive ceasefire agreement on Sunday with the SDF/YPG, marking a major step toward restoring Damascus’ authority over the country’s northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the deal establishes an immediate and nationwide ceasefire across all front lines and points of contact between Syrian government forces and the YPG.

The agreement provides for the withdrawal of all YPG-affiliated terrorists to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory measure for redeployment, clearing the way for the Syrian government to reassert control over contested territory.

Deal outlines withdrawals, institutional integration, and amnesty guarantees.

Under the deal, the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be transferred fully and immediately to the Syrian state, both administratively and militarily.

All civilian institutions and public facilities in the two provinces are to be handed over to government authorities.

The agreement guarantees that existing employees in Deir Ezzor and Raqqa will be retained within relevant Syrian state ministries and stipulates that no punitive measures will be taken against YPG members or members of the civil administration operating there.

In Hasakah province, all civilian institutions are to be integrated into Syria’s state administrative framework, further extending central government authority across the northeast.

The deal also grants Damascus control over all border crossings as well as oil and gas fields in the region.

Syrian forces will secure these sites to ensure that revenues are returned to the state, according to SANA.

