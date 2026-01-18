Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a comprehensive ceasefire agreement on Sunday with the SDF/YPG, marking a major step toward restoring Damascus’ authority over the country’s northeast.

According to the terms published by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the deal establishes an immediate and nationwide ceasefire across all front lines and points of contact between Syrian government forces and the YPG.

The agreement provides for the withdrawal of all YPG-affiliated terrorists to areas east of the Euphrates River as a preparatory measure for redeployment, clearing the way for the Syrian government to reassert control over contested territory.

Related TRT World - YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising

Deal outlines withdrawals, institutional integration, and amnesty guarantees.

Under the deal, the provinces of Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa will be transferred fully and immediately to the Syrian state, both administratively and militarily.