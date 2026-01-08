Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa to discuss developments in Syria and ways to strengthen stability, the Syrian Presidency has said.

According to a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency, the call has reviewed the latest developments on the Syrian scene and the efforts being made to reinforce stability in the country.

The statement said President Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s national constants and stressed the importance of restoring full state sovereignty over all Syrian territory.

He emphasised that current priorities are focused on protecting civilians, securing the surroundings of Aleppo, and ending unlawful armed activities that obstruct the reconstruction process.

President Erdogan expressed support for the efforts being made to enhance security and stability, the Syrian Presidency said.

Escalating clashes in Aleppo