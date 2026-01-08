Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone call with Syria’s President Ahmed al Sharaa to discuss developments in Syria and ways to strengthen stability, the Syrian Presidency has said.
According to a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency, the call has reviewed the latest developments on the Syrian scene and the efforts being made to reinforce stability in the country.
The statement said President Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s national constants and stressed the importance of restoring full state sovereignty over all Syrian territory.
He emphasised that current priorities are focused on protecting civilians, securing the surroundings of Aleppo, and ending unlawful armed activities that obstruct the reconstruction process.
President Erdogan expressed support for the efforts being made to enhance security and stability, the Syrian Presidency said.
Escalating clashes in Aleppo
The call has come amid escalating security developments in Aleppo, where Syrian authorities say a large number of PKK/YPG terrorists have defected or fled from contested neighbourhoods.
Officials say tensions in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh have triggered one of the largest waves of displacement the city has seen in years, with nearly 142,000 civilians evacuated under an emergency plan.
Authorities have opened temporary shelters inside Aleppo and in surrounding areas, while accusing the group of shelling residential neighbourhoods and humanitarian corridors.
Syrian officials say internal security forces are preparing to secure the affected areas and enable displaced residents to return.
The developments have unfolded despite a previous agreement to integrate the YPG group into state institutions, which Damascus says has not been implemented.