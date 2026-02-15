Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has described the Munich Security Conference as a “Munich circus,” criticising the policies of the EU and several European countries towards Tehran.

“Sad to see the usually serious Munich Security Conference turned into the ‘Munich Circus’ when it comes to Iran,” Araghchi said on X on Saturday.

He said that “this decline, with performance preferred over substance, holds important messages,” arguing that the EU appears “confused, rooted in an inability to understand what is happening inside Iran."

“Strategically, an aimless EU has lost all geopolitical weight in our region,” Araghchi added.

He singled out Germany for particular criticism, saying Berlin is “leading the way in wholly surrendering its regional policy to Israel.”

‘Empty-handed and peripheral E3’

Araghchi described Europe’s broader direction as “dire,” adding that “the paralysis and irrelevance of the EU/E3 (UK, France, and Germany) is displayed in the dynamics surrounding the current talks over Iran's nuclear programme.”

“Once a key interlocutor, Europe is now nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Instead, Araghchi noted, Iran’s regional partners have become “far more effective and helpful than an empty-handed and peripheral E3.”