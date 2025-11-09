WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Istanbul to host 'The Future of Gaza' international summit
Over 400 participants from 200 institutions in Türkiye, 48 other countries will address urgent needs of millions of Palestinians
Istanbul to host 'The Future of Gaza' international summit
Over 200 institutions from Türkiye and 48 other countries will join the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit. / AP
November 9, 2025

Over 200 institutions from Türkiye and 48 other countries will join the International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit, organised by Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV), to highlight Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and boost global solidarity.

The summit will be held in Istanbul on November 11-12, with the theme "The Future of Gaza".

It is expected to host more than 400 participants, including representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, academics, and media representatives.

The summit aims to address the two-year humanitarian crisis in Gaza by addressing the urgent needs of millions affected by infrastructure, health, education, and housing. It will also promote sustainable aid and recovery after a ceasefire.

RECOMMENDED

The two-day summit will feature five workshops to discuss all topics related to comprehensive and systematic humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

A final declaration will be released at the end of the summit.

RelatedTRT World - Palestine hails Türkiye’s arrest warrants against 37 Israeli officials as 'victory for justice'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177