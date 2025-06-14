WORLD
1 min read
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Putin conveys Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran, Russian state media reports.
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the escalating Middle East crisis, particularly tensions between Israel and Iran, which both described as "very alarming", according to Kremlin aides.

The call, described by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as "meaningful and very useful", comes amid heightened fears of a broader regional conflict after Israel's recent strikes targeting Iranian territory.

"Putin conveyed Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran," Ushakov told Russian state media.

The two also discussed the possibility of resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, with Trump telling Putin that US negotiators are ready to re-engage with Iranian representatives, according to Interfax.

RECOMMENDED

The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Trump showed interest in a "speedy resolution" to the conflict, while Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to resume talks with Ukraine after June 22.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Deployment of Turkish Naval Forces in Gulf of Aden extended for another year
Ukraine settlement in its final stages, says US special envoy Witkoff
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption