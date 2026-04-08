Hours after a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, the Gulf continued to report disruptions as intercepted drones and missiles caused injuries and infrastructure damage across multiple countries, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) saying they still have their “finger on the trigger” and are “ready to respond to any attack with more force, despite the truce.

Debris from an interception by air defence systems in the UAE left three people injured and caused a fire at the Habshan gas-processing facility, authorities said on Wednesday, shortly after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The injured included two Emirati nationals and one Indian, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that the incident prompted the suspension of operations at the facility.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

The UAE defence ministry said that its air defence system is “actively engaging” incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the sounds of explosions heard in different areas across the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The air defences are currently dealing with missiles and drones coming from Iran,” the ministry said, adding that the noises reported by residents were linked to these interception operations.

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Damaged houses in Bahrain

Several houses were damaged in Bahrain after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone fell on a residential area, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, hours after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The debris fell in the Sitra area, a ministry statement said.

In a previous statement, the ministry had said the civil defence teams successfully contained a fire that broke out at a facility following the attack and that no casualties were reported.

The ministry said that warning sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and seek shelter in the nearest safe location.

Kuwait urges Iran, allies to halt hostilities

Kuwait, too, said on Wednesday that its air defences intercepted a wave of Iranian drones targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.