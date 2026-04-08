WAR ON IRAN
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Iran and Gulf states report fresh drone and missile attacks despite ceasefire
UAE gas facility fire injures three, Bahrain homes damaged, Kuwait intercepts 28 drones, and Iran’s Lavan refinery hit as tensions persist despite ceasefire; IRGC says "ready to respond to any attack".
Iran and Gulf states report fresh drone and missile attacks despite ceasefire
FILE: Aftermath of the impact of falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone in Sitra, Bahrain. / Reuters
April 8, 2026

Hours after a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, the Gulf continued to report disruptions as intercepted drones and missiles caused injuries and infrastructure damage across multiple countries, with Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) saying they still have their “finger on the trigger” and are “ready to respond to any attack with more force, despite the truce.

Debris from an interception by air defence systems in the UAE left three people injured and caused a fire at the Habshan gas-processing facility, authorities said on Wednesday, shortly after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The injured included two Emirati nationals and one Indian, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, adding that the incident prompted the suspension of operations at the facility.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

The UAE defence ministry said that its air defence system is “actively engaging” incoming missiles and drones from Iran.

The defence ministry said in a statement that the sounds of explosions heard in different areas across the country were caused by air defence systems intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The air defences are currently dealing with missiles and drones coming from Iran,” the ministry said, adding that the noises reported by residents were linked to these interception operations.

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Damaged houses in Bahrain

Several houses were damaged in Bahrain after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone fell on a residential area, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, hours after the announcement of a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The debris fell in the Sitra area, a ministry statement said.

In a previous statement, the ministry had said the civil defence teams successfully contained a fire that broke out at a facility following the attack and that no casualties were reported.

The ministry said that warning sirens were activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and seek shelter in the nearest safe location.

Kuwait urges Iran, allies to halt hostilities

Kuwait, too, said on Wednesday that its air defences intercepted a wave of Iranian drones targeting the country’s energy infrastructure.

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The defence ministry said in a statement that air defence systems responded to “intense hostile Iranian attacks,” adding that a total of 28 drones were dealt with.

“Kuwaiti armed forces intercepted a large number of drones, some of which targeted vital oil installations and power stations in the south of the country,” it added.

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The ministry said the attacks resulted in serious material damage to oil infrastructure facilities, power stations, and water desalination plants.

Kuwait urged Iran and its allies to halt hostilities.

Kuwait's foreign ministry welcomed the ceasefire announcement and stressed "the need for the Islamic Republic of Iran and its proxies... to immediately cease all hostilities".

Explosions reported at Iran's Lavan refinery after ceasefire

Meanwhile, explosions were reported on Wednesday at the Lavan refinery in southern Iran, hours after the announcement of the two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, according to Iranian media.

Mehr News Agency said several explosions occurred at the refinery facility on Lavan Island in the Gulf.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown, the source said.

No information was given about damage or injuries.

Regional escalations raged when Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the toll in recent days.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - How Trump went from Iran annihilation threat to two-week ceasefire
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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