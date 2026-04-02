Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has condemned an attack targeting citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) by members of the EOKA terrorist organisation.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the attack carried out yesterday in the Buffer Zone in Lefkosa by remnants of the terrorist organisation EOKA, using stones and explosive materials against citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Yilmaz wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Thursday.

He said responsibility for Wednesday’s attacks “lies with the Greek Cypriot Administration, which for decades has glorified and heroised murderers and terrorists, instilled in younger generations the perception that Turkish Cypriots are enemies and targets.”

Yilmaz added that Türkiye will continue to stand by the TRNC against such heinous attacks.

The incident occurred on the Greek Cypriot-controlled side of Lefkosa, where groups had gathered to mark the anniversary of the founding of the EOKA terrorist organisation on Wednesday.