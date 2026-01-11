BIZTECH
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
The dataset leaked on the dark web includes user names, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, partial physical addresses, and other contact information.
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 [FILE]. / AP
January 11, 2026

Personal data from at least 17.5 million Instagram users has reportedly been leaked and shared on the dark web, raising serious concerns about user privacy and platform security, according to media reports.

The cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes said that the leaked dataset includes user names, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, partial physical addresses, and other contact information, according to the Daily Mail on Saturday.

While no passwords were included, experts warn that the compromised data can still be used for identity theft or financial fraud.

The breach was first traced to a 2024 vulnerability in Instagram's API, according to cybersecurity publication CyberInsider.

‘A massive leak’

Hackers reportedly bypassed Meta's standard protections and scraped sensitive data before a threat actor identified as “Solonnik” published the records on BreachForums earlier this week, offering the dataset for free.

“Such a massive leak significantly increases the risk of phishing campaigns and targeted fraud,” experts told Malwarebytes, the outlet noted.

Following the breach, users across several regions reported receiving an unusual volume of password reset emails, fueling fears of compromised accounts.

US company Meta, which owns the social media platform Instagram, has not issued a public statement confirming the breach as of early January.

Instagram’s official help pages note that receiving a password reset email does not necessarily indicate a hack, but cybersecurity analysts suggest users take caution.

The leaked data reportedly affects Instagram accounts globally and includes both personal and influencer profiles.

The incident comes amid increasing scrutiny of social media companies’ data protection practices.

