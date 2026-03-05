EU and Gulf ministers have called for crisis talks for Iran to immediately end "indiscriminate" attacks across the region in retaliation for US-Israeli attacks, warning global security was at stake.

The foreign ministers met by video link on Thursday as Iran stepped up attacks on countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council — with Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Oman all now targeted.

"The ministers strongly condemned the unjustifiable Iranian attacks against the GCC countries which threaten regional and global security and called on Iran to cease immediately its attacks," said a joint statement issued afterwards.

Addressing the fallout of "indiscriminate" Iranian attacks, they also "affirmed that the GCC states have the right to take all necessary measures" to defend themselves.

As Iranian missiles and drones have slammed Gulf states' cities and infrastructure, upending relations with Tehran, the neighbours have been put on a potential course for greater confrontation.

But EU and Gulf ministers jointly reaffirmed their "unwavering commitment to dialogue and diplomacy" as a means to resolve the crisis.