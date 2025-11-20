The death toll from a new barrage of torrential rain, flooding and landslides in central Vietnam since the weekend has risen to 41, state media reported on Thursday, with water levels rising further in already inundated towns and villages.

Rainfall exceeded 1,500 mm (60 inches) in several parts of central Vietnam over the past three days. The region is home to a key coffee production belt as well as the country's most popular beaches, but is highly prone to storms and floods.

A suspension bridge on the Da Nhim River in Lam Dong province was swept away on Thursday morning, VietnamNet newspaper reported.

More than half a million households and businesses faced blackouts after power grids were damaged by the floods, according to the government. Traders said the floodwaters were hampering the coffee harvest in the region.

The national weather forecast agency warned of more flooding and landslides to come on Friday, with heavy rain set to continue in the region.

Photographs shared in state media reports showed residents, including children, sitting on the roofs of flooded houses and calling for help via social media platforms.