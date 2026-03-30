The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan have warned that Iranian attacks on vital and civilian facilities constitute a “dangerous escalation” and threaten regional security.

The warning came during a trilateral summit held on Monday in the western Saudi city of Jeddah between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the current regional escalation.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the leaders reviewed “the latest regional developments, the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks to freedom of international navigation and the security of energy supplies, and its impact on the global economy.”