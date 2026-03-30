WAR ON IRAN
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Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan push joint action to bolster regional security amid Iranian attacks
Gulf leaders warn that the targeting of vital and civilian facilities "constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability."
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan push joint action to bolster regional security amid Iranian attacks
File Photo: Smoke rises after reported Iranian missile attacks, following US-Israel strikes on Iran, as seen from , Qatar, March 1 2026. / Reuters
20 hours ago

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan have warned that Iranian attacks on vital and civilian facilities constitute a “dangerous escalation” and threaten regional security.

The warning came during a trilateral summit held on Monday in the western Saudi city of Jeddah between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss the current regional escalation.

According to the Saudi state news agency SPA, the leaders reviewed “the latest regional developments, the repercussions of the military escalation in the region, its risks to freedom of international navigation and the security of energy supplies, and its impact on the global economy.”

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The three leaders stressed the need to “coordinate joint efforts in a way that enhances the security and stability of the region,” SPA said.

They warned that the ongoing Iranian attacks on the Gulf countries and Jordan and the targeting of vital and civilian facilities “constitute a dangerous escalation that threatens regional security and stability.”

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SOURCE:AA
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