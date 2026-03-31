Kuwait Petroleum Corporation announced that a giant Kuwaiti crude oil tanker, Al Salmi, was attacked early on Tuesday by an Iranian drone while positioned in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the United Arab Emirates.

It said the tanker came under attack at 12:10 am local time (2010GMT on Monday).

The vessel was carrying a full load of crude oil at the time of the incident, it added.

According to a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the attack caused material damage to the hull of the tanker and triggered a fire aboard the vessel.

Kuwait Petroleum warned of a possible oil leak into the surrounding waters.

Dubai’s Media Office said no injuries had been reported and that all 24 crew members aboard the tanker were safe.