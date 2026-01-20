US President Donald Trump brushed off remarks attributed to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron indicating he would not join the international Board of Peace aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, responding with a threat of steep tariffs.

"Did he say that?" Trump said on Monday when asked by a reporter of about Macron saying he will not join the board. "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."

"I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join. I mean, if he said that, you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently, but if he actually did say that," he added.

French broadcaster BFM TV, citing sources close to Macron on Monday, reported that the French leader does not plan to accept Trump's invitation to join the board over concerns that the US-led initiative goes beyond Gaza and could undermine the principles and structure of the UN.