Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
According to French media, Emmanuel Macron has raised concerns that the US-led initiative goes beyond Gaza and could undermine UN principles and structure.
"I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join," Trump says. / AA
January 20, 2026

US President Donald Trump brushed off remarks attributed to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron indicating he would not join the international Board of Peace aimed at resolving the Gaza conflict, responding with a threat of steep tariffs.

"Did he say that?" Trump said on Monday when asked by a reporter of about Macron saying he will not join the board. "Well, nobody wants him because he's going to be out of office very soon."

"I'll put a 200 percent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join, but he doesn't have to join. I mean, if he said that, you're probably giving it to me a little bit differently, but if he actually did say that," he added.

French broadcaster BFM TV, citing sources close to Macron on Monday, reported that the French leader does not plan to accept Trump's invitation to join the board over concerns that the US-led initiative goes beyond Gaza and could undermine the principles and structure of the UN.

Earlier this month, the White House announced the formation of the board to "play an essential role in fulfilling" 20 points of Trump’s plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilising international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also formed the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board to support the transitional framework.

Trump has invited additional heads of state and government to join the board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

SOURCE:AA
