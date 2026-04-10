WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran demands Lebanon truce, release of assets before talks with US
Iran insists on including Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have killed nearly 1,900 people since March, in the peace deal.
Iran demands Lebanon truce, release of assets before talks with US
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Lebanon ceasefire and asset release must precede US talks / AFP
14 hours ago

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington must honour its commitments by extending the ceasefire to Lebanon and halting Israeli attacks.

Iran’s parliament speaker also said earlier on Friday that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the “release of Iran’s blocked assets” are preconditions for starting negotiations with the United States.

"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X in English.

"These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin."

Ghalibaf made the announcement shortly after US Vice President JD Vance had boarded a plane to fly to Islamabad for talks on transforming a two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran into a permanent truce.

Ghalibaf and Araghchi were expected to lead the Iranian delegation in the Pakistani capital.

Vance warns Iran

RECOMMENDED

"If they're going to try to play us, then they're going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive," Vance warned.

Since the truce was first announced on Wednesday, Iran has maintained that it included Lebanon, where Israel's war against Lebanon has killed nearly 1,900 people since the start of March.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the main mediator between Iran and the US, had said Lebanon was part of the deal - and it was one of Iran's demands in its 10-point peace plan presented to Washington.

But the White House has denied that the two-week deal included Lebanon, while Vance called it a "misunderstanding" on Wednesday and "nothing to do with" Tehran.

Unblocking frozen Iranian assets had not previously been set publicly as a pre-condition for talks, although full sanctions relief is another of Iran's 10 demands.

RelatedTRT World - US to host Israel-Lebanon truce talks as Lebanese reel from Israeli strikes that killed 300+
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Russia announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine
Iran supreme leader vows 'new phase' in Hormuz control, seeks war reparations
Israel will be 'scaling back' attacks on Lebanon, Trump claims after talks with Netanyahu
US-Iran talks should secure lasting peace, Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Türkiye slams Israel's 'secret' approval of new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank
Iranians mourn slain supreme leader weeks after killing
Israel's Netanyahu orders Lebanon talks as Beirut demands ceasefire first
Greenland PM rebuffs Trump remarks as NATO tensions rise
Three TRT co-productions compete for Palme d’Or at Cannes
Türkiye's Fidan calls for extension of US-Iran truce, warns against Israeli sabotage
Israel 'secretly' approves 34 illegal settlements in occupied West Bank: report
Hormuz traffic thin despite truce as Iran issues safety warning
Israeli attacks on Lebanon render US negotiations 'meaningless': Iran
'Brutal and horrific': Israeli gunfire kills Palestinian girl inside Gaza classroom
Macron, Sharif slam Israeli attacks on Lebanon as UK, France laud Pakistan for Iran truce