Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington must honour its commitments by extending the ceasefire to Lebanon and halting Israeli attacks.

Iran’s parliament speaker also said earlier on Friday that a ceasefire in Lebanon and the “release of Iran’s blocked assets” are preconditions for starting negotiations with the United States.

"Two of the measures mutually agreed upon between the parties have yet to be implemented: a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran's blocked assets prior to the commencement of negotiations," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in a post on X in English.

"These two matters must be fulfilled before negotiations begin."

Ghalibaf made the announcement shortly after US Vice President JD Vance had boarded a plane to fly to Islamabad for talks on transforming a two-week ceasefire agreed between the US and Iran into a permanent truce.

Ghalibaf and Araghchi were expected to lead the Iranian delegation in the Pakistani capital.

Vance warns Iran