World Cup organisers unveiled a new cut-price ticket category on Tuesday after a backlash by fans over pricing for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Football's global governing body FIFA said in a statement that it had created a limited number of "Supporter Entry Tier" fixed at $60 for all 104 matches, including the final.

It said the plan was "designed to further support travelling fans following their national teams across the tournament".

FIFA said that the $60 (51 euro) tickets would be reserved for fans of qualified teams and would make up 10 percent of each national federation's allotment.

Fan group Football Supporters Europe (FSE), which last week called prices "extortionate" and "astronomical", responded by saying the FIFA was offering too little.

"While we welcome FIFA's seeming recognition of the damage its original plans were to cause, the revisions do not go far enough," FSE said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last week, FSE said ticket prices were almost five times higher than in 2022 in Qatar, describing FIFA's pricing for 2026 as a "monumental betrayal of the tradition of the World Cup".

"If a supporter were to follow their team from the first match to the final it would cost them a minimum of $6,900," it said at the time, adding that World Cup organisers had promised tickets priced from $21 in a bid document released in 2018.

'Appeasement tactic'

On Tuesday, FSE said FIFA's partial ticketing U-turn exposed flaws in how prices for next year's tournament had been set.