Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that the United States had revoked the visa of Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, a move he termed "irresponsible."

"I wanted to express my solidarity and the government's solidarity with my colleague Lewandowski faced with the irresponsible gesture of the United States in revoking his visa," Lula said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting, referring to other previously announced US visa restrictions.

"These attitudes are unacceptable — not only against Minister Lewandowski, but also against Supreme Court justices or any Brazilian official," Lula told the ministerial meeting in Brasilia.

The US State Department had yet to confirm the latest in a series of punitive measures taken by Washington against Brazil for putting former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro on trial for alleged coup plotting.