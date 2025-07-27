US
Stabbing attack in Michigan Walmart leaves at least 11 injured
Police say the suspect was taken into custody, but didn't provide further details.
Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes. / AP
July 27, 2025

At least 11 people were injured in a stabbing at a Walmart store in the Midwestern state of Michigan, authorities said, as police confirmed a suspect was in custody.

"We can confirm that 11 victims are being treated" following the attack in Traverse City, Munson Medical Center said in a statement on social media on Saturday.

Michigan State Police said authorities were investigating "a multiple stabbing incident" at the Walmart store in Traverse City.

"The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," police added.

The hospital said it was experiencing a "higher-than-usual volume of patients."

'Brutal act of violence'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she is in contact with law enforcement to be updated on the incident.

"I'm in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence," Whitmer said in a statement.

"I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

She later said she would continue to monitor the situation.

Traverse City is a popular tourist destination thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan and other Great Lakes.

