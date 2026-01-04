At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday, as protests over soaring inflation spread across the country, prompting violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Deaths and arrests have been reported through the week both by state media and rights groups, though the numbers have differed. Reuters has not been able to verify the figures independently.

The protests are the biggest in three years and while smaller than some previous bouts of unrest to rattle the country, they come at a moment of vulnerability with the economy in tatters and international pressure building.

Supreme Leader says Iran will not yield to enemy

US President Donald Trump has threatened to come to the protesters' aid if they face violence, saying on Friday "we are locked and loaded and ready to go" but without specifying any actions he was considering.

That warning prompted threats of retaliation against US forces in the region from senior Iranian officials and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Iran "will not yield to the enemy".

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also expressed support for Iranian protesters.

"We stand in solidarity with the struggle of the Iranian people and with their aspirations for freedom, liberty and justice," Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting.

"It is very possible that we are standing at a moment when the Iranian people are taking their destiny into their own hands," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Casualties mount as Iran targets protest organisers

HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 16 people had been killed and 582 arrested.