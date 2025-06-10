Islamabad recently unveiled a state-backed ‘ Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ’ which aims to position cryptocurrency as an integral part of the country’s financial framework.

The reserve involves keeping Bitcoin — the first decentralised cryptocurrency — in a “ national wallet ” and working towards digitalisation, decentralisation of finance, and attracting billions of dollars in foreign investments.

Countries with a state-backed Bitcoin reserve enjoy manifold advantages. The reserve will allow Islamabad to diversify its wealth by holding some of its money as Bitcoin, ensuring monetary sovereignty to tackle economic uncertainties, such as those arising from conflicts with neighbouring India, the latest of which erupted last month .

With the global digital currency landscape transforming considerably and US President Donald Trump adopting a pro-crypto agenda amid renewed interest in digital assets among potential investors, Pakistan’s initiative is in sync with global dynamics.

It has prioritised digital innovation while allocating 2,000 megawatts of electricity to support Bitcoin mining.

The success of Pakistan’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, however, depends on focused interventions from the government.

Importance of strategic Bitcoin reserve

The reserve was unveiled by the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Crypto Council, Bilal Saqib, in May. The council is a governmental regulatory body seeking to promote digital assets and blockchain technology.

Its unveiling came after Saqib visited the US, where he gave a keynote address at Bitcoin Vegas 2025 in Las Vegas.

There, he spoke about how Pakistan is creating a national “Bitcoin wallet” that holds digital assets and acts as a sovereign reserve for long-term financing. Pakistan, he said at the conference, will champion investor protection by becoming an active member of the global crypto ecosystem, which will help the country attract billions of dollars in foreign investment.

Evidence does suggest that countries in the developing world have benefited from initiatives such as strategic Bitcoin reserves. Bhutan is one such country.

In 2024, Bhutan’s state-backed Druk Holding and Investments held 12,206 Bitcoins valued at over US $1 billion, which enabled the Himalayan country to diversify its economic profile, become financially stable and reduce reliance on traditional industries such as agriculture.

For Pakistan, a sovereign Bitcoin reserve can translate into monetary sovereignty and economic stability, and enable the country to integrate itself into the global financial ecosystem by attracting tech companies and investments.