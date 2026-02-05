The Maldives said on Thursday that it objected to a UK-Mauritius deal on the Chagos Islands to transfer Chagos sovereignty to Mauritius from the UK.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu told parliament that the government formally submitted objections to the UK on November 8, 2024 and January 18, 2026, expressing “rejection of this decision”.

A statement from the presidential office said Muizzu noted that during a December 15 call with British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, “he conveyed the Maldives' desire for further consultations on the matter ”.

Muizzu told lawmakers that legal proceedings have commenced to recover the maritime area lost following the ruling by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

He also announced the government’s decision to rescind a letter sent by former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to Mauritius on August 22, 2022, which recognised Mauritian sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.

Related TRT World - Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal

Trump

On Thursday, President Donald Trump dropped his opposition to an agreement in which Britain returned to Mauritius.