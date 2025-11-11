Venezuela has announced what it called a major, nationwide military deployment to counter the US naval presence off its coast.

The country's defence ministry issued a statement on Tuesday announcing a "massive deployment" of land, sea, air, river and missile forces as well as civilian militia.

VTV, the state TV channel, broadcast footage of military leaders giving speeches in several states.

Washington is carrying out a military campaign in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, deploying naval and air forces it claims are aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

But the operation has sparked fears in Caracas that the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the ultimate US goal.

Washington's forces have carried out strikes on at least 20 vessels in international waters since early September, killing at least 76 people, according to US figures.

But the United States has yet to release evidence that the vessels were used to smuggle drugs or posed a threat to the country.

Last week US President Donald Trump played down the prospect of going to war with Venezuela but he said Maduro's days were numbered.

The United States has also ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to Latin America, deployed F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico and currently has six US Navy ships in the Caribbean, as part of what it calls counter-narcotics efforts.

Venezuela military preparing guerrilla response?

Venezuela is deploying weapons – including decades-old Russian-made equipment – and is planning to mount a guerrilla-style resistance or sow chaos in the event of a US air or ground attack, according to sources with knowledge of the efforts and planning documents seen by Reuters news agency.