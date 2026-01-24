The Syrian government announced that a four-day truce with the terrorist organisation YPG has ended and said it is now considering its options, a government source told Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“The truce has ended with the YPG, and the Syrian government is considering its options,” the source said, without providing further details.

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG, which took effect at 1700 GMT the same day.

Separately, the Syrian presidency also made an announcement, saying a “mutual understanding” has been reached with the YPG group regarding the future of the eastern Hasakah province.