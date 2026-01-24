WORLD
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Under the understanding, the YPG was given “four days for consultations” to prepare a detailed plan for practical integration.
Syrian troops gather in Deir Ezzor after taking full control from withdrawing YPG terrorists, on 18 January 2026. / Reuters Archive
January 24, 2026

The Syrian government announced that a four-day truce with the terrorist organisation YPG has ended and said it is now considering its options, a government source told Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

“The truce has ended with the YPG, and the Syrian government is considering its options,” the source said, without providing further details.

On Tuesday, the Defence Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG, which took effect at 1700 GMT the same day.

Separately, the Syrian presidency also made an announcement, saying a “mutual understanding” has been reached with the YPG group regarding the future of the eastern Hasakah province.

Under the understanding, the YPG was given “four days for consultations” to prepare “a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas,” the presidency said in a statement.

In the event of an agreement, “Syrian forces will not enter the city centres of Hasakah and Qamishli and will remain on their outskirts,” it added.

The presidency said the two sides agreed to “integrate all YPG military and security forces into the structures of the Syrian ministries of defence and interior, while consultations continue on the technical details of this integration.”

