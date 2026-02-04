US District Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Ryan Routh to life, plus seven years, for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024, according to reports.

Cannon gave Routh, 59, the additional time for the firearms charge.

Prosecutors wrote that Routh “remains totally unrepentant,” as they sought a life sentence.

Routh represented himself during a trial and was found guilty last year of all charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate at the time and assaulting a federal officer.

A Secret Service agent testified that he saw Routh aiming a rifle at him before Trump entered view.