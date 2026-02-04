WORLD
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
After the verdict last year, Routh reportedly tried to harm himself with a pen on his desk.
US District Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Ryan Routh to life, plus seven years. / AP
February 4, 2026

US District Judge Aileen Cannon sentenced Ryan Routh to life, plus seven years, for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at a golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida, in September 2024, according to reports.

Cannon gave Routh, 59, the additional time for the firearms charge.

Prosecutors wrote that Routh “remains totally unrepentant,” as they sought a life sentence.

Routh represented himself during a trial and was found guilty last year of all charges, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate at the time and assaulting a federal officer.

A Secret Service agent testified that he saw Routh aiming a rifle at him before Trump entered view.

The agent opened fire, prompting the suspect to drop the weapon and flee without firing, said prosecutors.

After the verdict last year, Routh reportedly tried to harm himself with a pen on his desk.

It was the second assassination attempt against Trump in 2024, following a Pennsylvania rally shooting where a bullet grazed the eventual president’s ear.

RelatedTRT World - US federal jury convicts man of attempting to assassinate Trump during 2024 election campaign
SOURCE:AA
