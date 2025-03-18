WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression
Hamas urges mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and calls on the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s brutal attacks.
00:00
Hamas calls on free people of the world to protest against renewed Israeli aggression
A view of destruction as the Palestinians lost their houses at the Nuseirat Refugee Camp after an Israeli attack, breaking the ceasefire on March 18, 2025. / AA
March 18, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on Arab, Islamic nations and the free people around the world to take to the streets in protest against Israel’s renewed genocidal war on the people in Gaza.

In a statement released early Tuesday, Hamas condemned Israel's large-scale attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas accused Israeli PM and his government of resuming a campaign of genocide against unarmed civilians by reneging on the ceasefire agreement that had been in effect since January 19.

"Netanyahu and his extremist government are overturning the ceasefire agreement and resuming aggression and genocide against defenseless civilians in Gaza, exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate," the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

Hamas held Netanyahu and his government "fully responsible for the consequences of this treacherous aggression on Gaza and its civilians, who are facing a brutal war and systematic starvation since Israel closed crossings to humanitarian aid on March 2."

The group urged mediators to hold Israel accountable for violating the agreement and called on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to convene urgently to enforce a halt to Israel’s attacks.

RelatedTRT Global - In pictures: Gaza babies among hundreds killed in Israeli air strikes

Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues