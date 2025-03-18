The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on Arab, Islamic nations and the free people around the world to take to the streets in protest against Israel’s renewed genocidal war on the people in Gaza.

In a statement released early Tuesday, Hamas condemned Israel's large-scale attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 350 people, mostly women and children.

Hamas accused Israeli PM and his government of resuming a campaign of genocide against unarmed civilians by reneging on the ceasefire agreement that had been in effect since January 19.

"Netanyahu and his extremist government are overturning the ceasefire agreement and resuming aggression and genocide against defenseless civilians in Gaza, exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate," the statement said.