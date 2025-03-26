TÜRKİYE
Erdogan slams main opposition CHP over corruption scandals, calls for accountability
Erdogan's remarks come as Turkish authorities expand corruption probes into several municipalities controlled by CHP, particularly in Istanbul.
Addressing the CHP, Erdogan criticised their response to corruption allegations and ongoing protests, urging them to face the legal consequences. / AA
March 26, 2025

Turkish President and AK Party Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a scathing critique of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) as corruption investigations into Istanbul’s opposition-run municipalities continue to unfold.

Speaking at his party’s Parliamentary Group Meeting on Wednesday, Erdogan accused CHP-led municipalities, particularly in Istanbul, of widespread corruption, theft, and extortion, describing the situation as worse than a political scandal.

"The metropolitan and some district municipalities of Istanbul have practically written the book on corruption," Erdogan declared. "When the full extent of their wrongdoing is revealed, they will not even have the face to look at their own families, let alone the nation."

The president compared the alleged corruption network to a never-ending drama series, stating: "If you tried to make a series about the corruption in CHP’s Istanbul municipalities, you would have more material than a Brazilian TV soap opera."

CHP faces backlash amid widening investigation

The remarks come as Turkish authorities expand corruption probes into several municipalities controlled by CHP, particularly in Istanbul. The investigations, led by the judiciary, have exposed financial irregularities, suspected embezzlement, and claims of systematic bribery within the local administration.

Erdogan framed the issue as part of a broader effort to hold accountable those who undermine the country’s economy and governance through illicit means.

"All kinds of sabotage against the Turkish economy and the well-being of our nation will be prosecuted," he asserted.

‘Stop inciting the streets’

Erdogan also took aim at CHP leadership over their reaction to the investigations, accusing them of deflecting blame and inciting public unrest.

"Your corruption wheel has been exposed, whether you accept it or not. You cannot cover up the filth," he said, addressing CHP officials. He further warned against attempts to mobilize street protests in response to the legal process.

"Stop terrorizing the streets with foul-mouthed miscreants, and do not try to pull us and our nation into the pit you have dived into."

With the corruption probe deepening, Erdogan’s remarks signal that the government is determined to pursue legal action against those implicated, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown ahead of Türkiye’s next elections.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
