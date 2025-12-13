A young Palestinian man was injured during an Israeli forces’ raid on the village of Shuqba, west of Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
A WAFA correspondent said Israeli forces stormed the village with several military vehicles and raided a number of commercial shops, triggering confrontations with residents.
During the incursion, soldiers fired live ammunition, sound bombs and tear gas canisters.
The young man was injured by a sound bomb, with his condition described as moderate.
The raid in Shuqba came as Israeli forces carried out a series of assaults across several areas in the occupied West Bank on Friday night, including Tubas, Bethlehem, Ramallah and Jericho, local sources said.
In the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, Israeli forces entered with several military patrols and roamed multiple neighbourhoods.
Local sources said the forces raided the homes of former detainees before withdrawing, with no detentions reported.
In Tuqu, southeast of Bethlehem, Israeli forces raided the town, deployed in its centre, and fired sound bombs and tear gas canisters.
Further north in the Ramallah district, Israeli forces stormed the town of Al-Mughayyir with several military vehicles, triggering confrontations during which soldiers fired live ammunition.
In the nearby town of Silwad, Israeli forces also carried out a raid, deploying foot patrols in the town centre.
Israeli forces also raided Aqabat Jaber refugee camp and several neighbourhoods in the city of Jericho.