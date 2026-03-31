The United States has declined to criticise Israel after its parliament approved a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, despite mounting international condemnation.
"The United States respects Israel’s sovereign right to determine its own laws and penalties for individuals convicted of terrorism," a State Department spokesperson said.
"We trust that any such measures will be carried out with a fair trial and respect for all applicable fair trial guarantees and protections," the spokesperson added.
The remarks come as human rights groups, the United Nations and several countries, including European governments, have denounced the legislation as discriminatory and a violation of international law.
Britain, France, Germany and Italy have expressed "deep concern," warning the move risks "undermining Israel's commitments with regards to democratic principles."
The law, passed by Israel's Knesset, makes the death penalty the default punishment for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank convicted of carrying out lethal attacks.
Israel has not carried out a judicial execution since 1962, when it hanged Nazi official Adolf Eichmann.
More than 9,300 Palestinians, including 350 children and 66 women, are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to prisoners’ rights groups and the Israeli Prison Service.
According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations, detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, which has led to the deaths of dozens.
Since October 2023, Israel has escalated measures against Palestinian prisoners alongside its genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 people and wounded around 172,000 others.