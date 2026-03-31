The United States has declined to criticise Israel after its parliament approved a law imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, despite mounting international condemnation.

"The United States respects Israel’s sovereign right to determine its own laws and penalties for individuals convicted of terrorism," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We trust that any such measures will be carried out with a fair trial and respect for all applicable fair trial guarantees and protections," the spokesperson added.

The remarks come as human rights groups, the United Nations and several countries, including European governments, have denounced the legislation as discriminatory and a violation of international law.

Britain, France, Germany and Italy have expressed "deep concern," warning the move risks "undermining Israel's commitments with regards to democratic principles."