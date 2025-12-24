The Palestinian group Hamas denied on Wednesday any responsibility for an explosion that hit an Israeli armoured vehicle in Rafah in southern Gaza, calling for pressure on Israel to abide by a ceasefire deal in the enclave.

The Israeli military said that an officer was injured in a bomb blast in Rafah, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blaming Hamas for the explosion.

Hamas said the blast took place in a zone fully controlled by the Israeli army, “where no Palestinian is present or working.”

“We have previously warned about the war remnants in this area and others,” the group said in a statement.

“We bear no responsibility for this area since the implementation of the (ceasefire) agreement, especially those remnants had been planted by the occupation itself,” it added.

Hamas called for obliging Israel to implement the ceasefire deal and “avoid fabricating excuses to continue escalation and sabotage the agreement,” affirming its commitment to the truce.