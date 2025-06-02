China has said it "firmly rejects" claims by the United States that it had violated a deal to lower crippling tariffs between the world's two largest economies.

Beijing and Washington last month agreed to temporarily slash staggeringly high levies on each other for 90 days after talks between top officials in Geneva.

But US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday said Beijing was "slow-rolling the deal", in comments to "Fox News Sunday".

Beijing hit back on Monday, saying Washington "has made bogus charges and unreasonably accused China of violating the consensus, which is seriously contrary to the facts".

"China firmly rejects these unreasonable accusations," its Commerce Ministry said in a statement.