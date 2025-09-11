WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
The council members underscored that releasing the hostages and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain a top priority.
UNSC condemns attack on Doha but avoids naming Israel
UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar. / Reuters Archive
September 11, 2025

The United Nations Security Council has condemned the recent attack on Qatar's capital, Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement that was agreed upon by all 15 members, including Israel's ally, the United States.

UNSC members on Thursday underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar.

“They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," it said.

Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

A deadly Israeli attack targeted Hamas' truce negotiating delegation in Qatar this week.

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of Hamas's top ceasefire negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's terrorist attack on truce negotiators in Qatar won't change Gaza ceasefire demands: Hamas

Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone