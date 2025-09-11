The United Nations Security Council has condemned the recent attack on Qatar's capital, Doha, but did not mention Israel in the statement that was agreed upon by all 15 members, including Israel's ally, the United States.

UNSC members on Thursday underscored the importance of de-escalation and expressed their solidarity with Qatar.

“They underlined their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar,” read the statement, drafted by Britain and France.

"Council members underscored that releasing the hostages and ending the war and suffering in Gaza must remain our top priority," it said.

Qatar has been hosting and mediating negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire in Israel’s war in Gaza.