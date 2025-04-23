Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, marking the founding of Parliament
Children's Day at Anitkabir / AA
Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, marking the founding of Parliament
As the voices of children echo across the land, Türkiye marks the birth of its parliament, where sovereignty was sown and entrusted to future generations.
April 23, 2025

Türkiye celebrates the National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, commemorating the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Grand National Assembly in 1920, a foundational moment in the country’s modern history.

The day, which also underscores the importance of children as the future of the nation, was celebrated with official ceremonies, cultural events, and joyful public gatherings across the country.

The national holiday, unique in the world for combining parliamentary democracy with children’s rights, is one of the most emotionally resonant celebrations in Türkiye. Schools held special programs featuring songs, dances, and poetry recitals, while children took over symbolic seats in parliament and ministries in a long-standing tradition that promotes civic education and participation.

The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, established on April 23, 1920, in Ankara, marked the beginning of the country’s struggle for full independence and sovereignty. Ataturk’s decision to dedicate this day to children in 1929 was an unprecedented gesture that became an enduring symbol of Türkiye’s commitment to its youth.

SOURCE:TRT World
