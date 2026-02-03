Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in its investigation related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an official has said.



"They negotiated in good faith. You did not," Angel Urena, former President Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said on the US social media company X’s platform on Monday, in response to a post from Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.



"They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," Urena added.



Comer appeared to learn about the news during a Rules Committee meeting on Monday, The Hill news website reported.



Democrats demanded to know whether the panel would move forward with contempt resolutions against the Clintons, and Comer responded that he hadn’t yet seen the letter from the Clintons’ lawyers and would need to review it, the report added.

“Sweetheart deal”

Details about the timing of the Clintons’ testimony were not immediately available.



Last month, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee advanced contempt of Congress resolutions against the Clintons for refusing to appear for depositions related to Epstein.