POLITICS
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Remarkable U-turn for Bill and Hillary Clinton, who had vowed to defy subpoenas and risk jail as the House moved to vote on holding them in contempt of Congress.
Bill and Hillary Clinton to testify before House Oversight Committee in Jeffrey Epstein investigation. / AP
February 3, 2026

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton will testify before the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in its investigation related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, an official has said.

"They negotiated in good faith. You did not," Angel Urena, former President Clinton's deputy chief of staff, said on the US social media company X’s platform on Monday, in response to a post from Oversight Committee Chair James Comer.

"They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," Urena added.

Comer appeared to learn about the news during a Rules Committee meeting on Monday, The Hill news website reported.

Democrats demanded to know whether the panel would move forward with contempt resolutions against the Clintons, and Comer responded that he hadn’t yet seen the letter from the Clintons’ lawyers and would need to review it, the report added.

RelatedTRT World - US House panel advances contempt resolutions against Clintons in Epstein probe

“Sweetheart deal”

Details about the timing of the Clintons’ testimony were not immediately available.

Last month, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee advanced contempt of Congress resolutions against the Clintons for refusing to appear for depositions related to Epstein.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a “sweetheart deal.”

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

RelatedTRT World - New Epstein estate photos show Trump, Bannon, Clinton among other high profile figures
SOURCE:AA
