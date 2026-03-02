US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the attacks against Iran are not intended to topple the country’s leadership, even as he acknowledged the sweeping impact of the operation.

“This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change,” Hegseth told a news conference alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

His remarks came after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.

“The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused. Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons,” Hegseth said.