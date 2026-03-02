WORLD
Iran strikes are not a regime‑change war, Pentagon claims
The attacks aim to destroy Iranian offensive missiles, missile production, navy, and other security infrastructure, Pete Hegseth says, adding this would not be an 'endless' war.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon, on March 2, 2026, in Washington. / AP
March 2, 2026

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Monday that the attacks against Iran are not intended to topple the country’s leadership, even as he acknowledged the sweeping impact of the operation.

“This is not a so-called regime change war, but the regime sure did change,” Hegseth told a news conference alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

His remarks came after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other top security officials.

“The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused. Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons,” Hegseth said.

He added that Iran was building “powerful” missiles and drones to create a “conventional shield for their nuclear blackmail ambitions.”

Hegseth also said this would not be an “endless” war.

