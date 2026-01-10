The Syrian army announced on Saturday the completion of a full security sweep of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in the northern city of Aleppo amid escalation with the YPG terror group​​​​​.

The Syrian army’s Operations Command urged civilians in the neighbourhood “to remain in their homes and not go outside, due to YPG and PKK terrorist elements hiding among them”, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.



It added that civilians can reach out to forces on the ground for emergencies or to report the presence of suspects.

Earlier, the defence ministry said in a statement that “the only option left for the armed elements in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood is to immediately surrender themselves and their weapons to the nearest military point, in exchange for guaranteeing their lives and personal safety”.

It added that the army “has begun its missions to extend national sovereignty, and it will deal firmly and destroy any source of fire in order to ensure the security and stability of the area and to protect civilians”.

An earlier SANA report said that the army operation faced difficulties due to the “use of civilians as human shields” by the YPG terror organisation and their “entrenchment in residents' homes”, adding that the army also arrested several YPG members.