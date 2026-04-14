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Russian attacks kill seven, including a child: Ukrainian officials
Moscow has pummelled its neighbour with hundreds of drones almost nightly since the beginning of the four-year war, but has recently expanded daytime strikes.
Russian attacks kill seven, including a child: Ukrainian officials
Aftermath of a Russian drone attack in Odesa region / Reuters
3 hours ago

Russian strikes killed seven people, including a child, and wounded dozens across Ukraine, regional authorities said.

A morning attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of five and wounded 27, said local governor Oleksandr Ganzha on Tuesday.

"The enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 30 times with missiles, drones, and artillery," Ganzha said.

In the afternoon, a Russian drone killed an elderly woman in the frontline city of Kherson in the south, said regional prosecutors.

Later in the evening, another drone killed an eight-year-old boy and wounded nine in the central Cherkasy region, said its military administration.

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Separately, authorities in the port city of Odesa said Russian drones hit two civilian vessels and the harbour infrastructure.

The industrial hub of Dnipropetrovsk lies more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the front line, which snakes through eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russian troops have captured a sliver of territory in the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, which is not one of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed after its invasion.

Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed since the war started in February 2022.

US-brokered talks on the conflict have failed to push the sides closer to a deal, with negotiations frozen for weeks.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine and Russia resume drone strikes after brief Easter truce ends
SOURCE:AFP
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