Russian strikes killed seven people, including a child, and wounded dozens across Ukraine, regional authorities said.

A morning attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of five and wounded 27, said local governor Oleksandr Ganzha on Tuesday.

"The enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 30 times with missiles, drones, and artillery," Ganzha said.

In the afternoon, a Russian drone killed an elderly woman in the frontline city of Kherson in the south, said regional prosecutors.

Later in the evening, another drone killed an eight-year-old boy and wounded nine in the central Cherkasy region, said its military administration.