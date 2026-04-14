Russian strikes killed seven people, including a child, and wounded dozens across Ukraine, regional authorities said.
A morning attack on the central Dnipropetrovsk region claimed the lives of five and wounded 27, said local governor Oleksandr Ganzha on Tuesday.
"The enemy attacked four districts of the region more than 30 times with missiles, drones, and artillery," Ganzha said.
In the afternoon, a Russian drone killed an elderly woman in the frontline city of Kherson in the south, said regional prosecutors.
Later in the evening, another drone killed an eight-year-old boy and wounded nine in the central Cherkasy region, said its military administration.
Separately, authorities in the port city of Odesa said Russian drones hit two civilian vessels and the harbour infrastructure.
The industrial hub of Dnipropetrovsk lies more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the front line, which snakes through eastern and southern Ukraine.
Russian troops have captured a sliver of territory in the wider Dnipropetrovsk region, which is not one of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed after its invasion.
Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed since the war started in February 2022.
US-brokered talks on the conflict have failed to push the sides closer to a deal, with negotiations frozen for weeks.