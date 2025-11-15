Iran has confirmed that it had seized a tanker in Gulf waters carrying a cargo of petrochemicals bound for Singapore over alleged violations, Iranian state media reported.

A US official and maritime security sources had said on Friday that Iranian forces intercepted the oil products tanker and “diverted it into Iranian territorial waters”.

It was the first report of Tehran seizing a tanker since Israeli-US strikes on Iran in June.

Iranian state-run television aired a statement from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday, saying that "the tanker violated carrying unauthorised cargo".

It did not provide further details of the alleged violations.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, the Talara, had been sailing off the United Arab Emirates' coast, maritime sources said, and was carrying a cargo of high-sulphur gasoil through the Indian Ocean en route to Singapore from Sharjah in the UAE.

The vessel's manager, Columbia Shipmanagement, said it lost contact with the Talara Friday morning around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Khor Fakkan, UAE.