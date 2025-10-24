WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
US weighing deployment of international forces to Gaza: Rubio
Rubio says discussions are ongoing about the rules of engagement for the force and whether it would operate under a UN mandate.
US weighing deployment of international forces to Gaza: Rubio
US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza. / Reuters
October 24, 2025

The US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under a UN mandate, and hopes to soon put together a force to police the ceasefire in Gaza, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“Some of these countries can’t participate unless they have a mandate from the UN,” Rubio told the press at the Kiryat Gat US-Israel coordination centre for Gaza on Friday.

“So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution; that is one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We are working through that. We will find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” he added.

Rubio visited Israel on the heels of Vice President JD Vance as part of an all-out effort by the United States to protect the truce, including by preventing attacks by Israel on Gaza.

He warned about Israeli bills to annex the occupied West Bank, saying “It’s a threat to the peace process.”

RECOMMENDED

The US Secretary of State voiced confidence in maintaining and expanding the Gaza ceasefire deal as he met Netanyahu on Thursday.

His visit comes shortly after Vance concluded a three-day visit to Israel, during which he held talks with Netanyahu and Israeli officials.

RelatedTRT World - Rubio 'confident' on progress of Gaza ceasefire deal

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Trump posts video, claiming protesters now control Iran’s Mashhad
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes