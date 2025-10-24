The US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under a UN mandate, and hopes to soon put together a force to police the ceasefire in Gaza, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“Some of these countries can’t participate unless they have a mandate from the UN,” Rubio told the press at the Kiryat Gat US-Israel coordination centre for Gaza on Friday.

“So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution; that is one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We are working through that. We will find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” he added.

Rubio visited Israel on the heels of Vice President JD Vance as part of an all-out effort by the United States to protect the truce, including by preventing attacks by Israel on Gaza.

He warned about Israeli bills to annex the occupied West Bank, saying “It’s a threat to the peace process.”