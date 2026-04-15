The United States has eased sanctions against Venezuela's central bank in the Trump administration's latest move to build ties with the oil-rich Latin American giant after toppling its longtime leader, while interim President Delcy Rodriguez called for sanctions removal.

The Treasury Department issued a license on Tuesday authorising commercial links with the central bank and other institutions, including Banco Universal, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro.

The move will allow Venezuelan banks to engage in previously restricted financial transactions, such as wire transfers, credit and debit card services, and other activities.

The move comes two weeks after the United States lifted sanctions against Rodriguez, who took power after Washington abducted her predecessor, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation in January.

Ties between Washington and Caracas have warmed since Maduro's ouster, with Rodriguez complying with US President Donald Trump's demands that Caracas open its energy industry to American companies.