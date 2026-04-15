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US issues license allowing transactions with some Venezuelan banks as ties warm
The license authorises commercial links with the central bank and other institutions, including Banco Universal, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro.
US issues license allowing transactions with some Venezuelan banks as ties warm
The move comes two weeks after the US lifted sanctions against Rodriguez. (Photo: FILE) / Reuters
4 hours ago

The United States has eased sanctions against Venezuela's central bank in the Trump administration's latest move to build ties with the oil-rich Latin American giant after toppling its longtime leader, while interim President Delcy Rodriguez called for sanctions removal.

The Treasury Department issued a license on Tuesday authorising commercial links with the central bank and other institutions, including Banco Universal, Banco Digital de los Trabajadores and Banco del Tesoro.

The move will allow Venezuelan banks to engage in previously restricted financial transactions, such as wire transfers, credit and debit card services, and other activities.

The move comes two weeks after the United States lifted sanctions against Rodriguez, who took power after Washington abducted her predecessor, Nicolas Maduro, in a military operation in January.

Ties between Washington and Caracas have warmed since Maduro's ouster, with Rodriguez complying with US President Donald Trump's demands that Caracas open its energy industry to American companies.

RelatedTRT World - US and Venezuela agree to re-establish diplomatic ties
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Licenses not enough

Later, Rodriguez called again for US sanctions on the South American country to be removed and said the licenses Washington has been issuing to authorise transactions in the industry do not provide long-term legal security.

Rodriguez, who met US Assistant Secretary of Energy Kyle Haustveit on Tuesday, said she has been listening to recommendations and opinions from energy executives on how to advance projects and regulation.

The United States has eased a seven-year-old oil embargo on Venezuela and issued licenses allowing a handful of multinationals to operate in the country under certain conditions.

The US embassy in Venezuela also resumed operations last month after being closed for seven years.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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