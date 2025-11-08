A total of 3,240 families have fled Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, to the nearby town of Tawila in western Sudan amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local coordination body said.

The displaced families, totalling about 16,200 people, are “in urgent need of food, medicine, clean water, sanitation, shelter materials, and psychological support,” the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees said in a statement on Saturday.

It warned that the displaced civilians “are facing worsening conditions as basic needs continue to rise.”

The displacement followed the RSF takeover of Al Fasher on October 26, committing massacres of civilians, according to local and international organisations.

On Friday, the medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported a sharp increase in malnutrition cases among displaced civilians from Al Fasher.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 81,000 people have fled Al Fasher and surrounding areas since October 26.

RSF drone attacks