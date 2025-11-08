AFRICA
Over 3,200 families flee Sudan's Al Fasher amid RSF attacks
The Sudanese army reported intercepting drone attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on the key southern city of El Obeid.
The displacement follows the RSF takeover of Al Fasher. / AP
November 8, 2025

A total of 3,240 families have fled Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, to the nearby town of Tawila in western Sudan amid attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a local coordination body said.

The displaced families, totalling about 16,200 people, are “in urgent need of food, medicine, clean water, sanitation, shelter materials, and psychological support,” the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees said in a statement on Saturday.

It warned that the displaced civilians “are facing worsening conditions as basic needs continue to rise.”

The displacement followed the RSF takeover of Al Fasher on October 26, committing massacres of civilians, according to local and international organisations.

On Friday, the medical group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported a sharp increase in malnutrition cases among displaced civilians from Al Fasher.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 81,000 people have fled Al Fasher and surrounding areas since October 26.

RSF drone attacks

The Sudanese army intercepted a drone attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on the key southern city of El Obeid, two days after the paramilitary group said it agreed to a US-backed truce proposal.

"The air defence system today shot down a drone launched by the RSF towards the city," said the military source who spoke to AFP.

El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, sits on a key supply route linking the Sudanese capital Khartoum to Darfur.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end.

The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

