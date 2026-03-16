Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday that some oil ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz would be allowed to pass.

Araghchi also said the Strait of Hormuz would only be closed to “enemies and those supporting their aggression.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said on Monday that “vessels belonging to countries not involved in the war have been allowed to transit the Strait of Hormuz with coordination and permission from Iran’s military,” according to local media.

Their remarks come as the US-Israeli war on Iran has effectively halted most shipping traffic through the strait, leaving tankers and other vessels stranded and raising alarm over global energy supplies.

Roughly 20 percent of global oil and seaborne liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade normally passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for energy markets.

Since being attacked by the United States and Israel more than two weeks ago, Iran has repeatedly targeted Israel, US bases, and Gulf Arab energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. At the same time, maritime traffic through the strait has slowed to a trickle, fuelling fears of a broader global energy crisis.

However, a handful of vessels have been permitted to pass in recent days, suggesting Iran may be selectively allowing transit, including for India and Pakistan.

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Energy markets remain on edge

Authorities in India said on Saturday that two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday and were heading toward ports in the country’s west.

“They crossed the Strait of Hormuz early in the morning safely and are en route to India,” Rajesh Kumar Sinha, a senior official at India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said at a news briefing in New Delhi.