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Ukraine working 'substantively' with Gulf states on security: Zelenskyy
Kiev deepens ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar amid regional tensions.
Ukraine working 'substantively' with Gulf states on security: Zelenskyy
In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the situation in the region carries global significance. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is working “substantively” with several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries on security cooperation.

In a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the situation in the region carries global significance, affecting world markets, cost of living, and technological challenges that require a coordinated response.

"As of today, we are already working substantively with Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Qatar. Work continues with Jordan. We are also in communication with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq," he said.

He added that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council head Rustem Umerov had reported on planned engagement beyond the Middle East, including with Türkiye, and some others that have significant potential.”

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"Our military expertise is already yielding results. Our interceptors are already yielding results. We already have several long-term agreements on cooperation and mutual reinforcement, and we are preparing new solutions," he said.

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions, as the US and Israel have carried out air strikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

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SOURCE:AA
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