Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev is working “substantively” with several Gulf and Middle Eastern countries on security cooperation.

In a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the situation in the region carries global significance, affecting world markets, cost of living, and technological challenges that require a coordinated response.

"As of today, we are already working substantively with Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, and Qatar. Work continues with Jordan. We are also in communication with Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq," he said.

He added that Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council head Rustem Umerov had reported on planned engagement beyond the Middle East, including with Türkiye, and some others that have significant potential.”