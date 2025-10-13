Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa has said his government will use all available legal mechanisms to seek accountability for former Baath regime leader Bashar al Assad without entering into a conflict with Russia, which currently hosts him.

"There are entire generations that have suffered tremendous psychological trauma. So, it's very important that the period of liberation give people new hope for their return and for reconstruction," al Sharaa said in an interview with CBS News on Monday.

Reflecting on his rise to the presidency, al Sharaa said: "Entering this palace wasn't a very positive experience. Much evil towards the Syrian people came out of this palace since it was built."

"We have not taken any actions outside Syrian territory, nor have we targeted anyone other than the regime. We saved the people from the oppression imposed by the criminal regime," he added.

