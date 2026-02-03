The global push to regulate children’s social media use is shifting responsibility away from parental control and towards platforms engineered to profit from children’s attention.

Across the world, as governments take steps to regulate children’s social media use, the debate around digital harm is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

From Australia to the United Kingdom and from Norway to Türkiye, regulations being developed in many countries converge on a common point: the harms caused by children’s social media use cannot be prevented solely by parental supervision.

Responsibility must be shared with the digital platforms that design, manage, and profit from online environments.

This shift does not absolve parents or public authorities of responsibility. Families and states remain central actors in child protection.

However, governments are now adopting a clearer and more insistent stance that responsibility should be extended to the platforms that design, optimise, and commercialise digital environments.

Like other users, children do not simply “use” social media; they are continuously steered, incentivised, and kept on platforms by infrastructures optimised for profit maximisation.

Infinite scrolling mechanisms, algorithmic recommendation systems, and reward loops are deliberately designed to sustain the attention economy.

Under these circumstances, expecting parents to be the only counterforce and to deal with trillion-dollar attention economy machines is neither realistic nor fair.

A substantial body of multidisciplinary academic research on children and adolescents shows that excessive social media use is strongly linked to anxiety disorders, depression, sleep problems, attention deficits, body dysmorphia related to filtered visual content, and eating disorders.

Surveillance capitalism

Shoshana Zuboff’s concept of “ surveillance capitalism ” provides a powerful framework for understanding why responsibility is shifting upward.

Social media platforms systematically gather and analyse user behaviour, forecast future actions, and monetise these insights through targeted advertising and behavioural guidance.

Within this system, children are not just vulnerable users but also valuable data subjects.

Every swipe, pause, like, and emotional reaction produces behavioural surplus.

For children whose cognitive and emotional development is still growing, this data extraction generates far deeper and longer-term consequences.

Algorithms do not only learn what children like; they also shape what they will come to desire.

For this reason, current regulations increasingly aim to impose limits on data collection from children, ban targeted advertising, require transparency in recommendation systems, and sanction architectural designs that maximise engagement.

Technofeudalism

Yanis Varoufakis’s idea of “ technofeudalism ” offers a complementary perspective for understanding this power asymmetry.

Digital platforms are increasingly resembling feudal estates rather than traditional capitalist firms.

Users do not own these digital spaces; instead, they are granted conditional access under rules unilaterally determined by platform owners.

Children grow up within these privately governed ecosystems.

Their socialisation, leisure time, and increasingly their educational experiences are shaped within largely opaque systems governed by algorithms rather than democratic oversight.

In this context, parental authority is structurally disadvantaged in competing with continuous, invisible, and scalable algorithmic authority.

From this perspective, blaming parents is akin to holding land-bound serfs responsible for the ownership conditions of a feudal estate.

States that recognise this power asymmetry are increasingly shifting their focus from the “subjects” to the “lords”.

Australia’s ban on social media use for those under 16, which came into force on 10 December 2025, stands as one of the most visible examples of this transformation.

With limited exceptions, such as YouTube Kids, platforms are required to implement strict age-verification systems; failure to do so exposes them to fines of up to $32 million.

Former Meta executive Stephen Scheeler’s remark that the company could earn this amount in less than two hours has raised serious questions about the deterrent effect of such penalties.

In the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act grants the media regulator Ofcom the authority to fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover.