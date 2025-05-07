The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday that several Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in a minefield explosion in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said its fighters detonated a pre-positioned minefield in al-Faraheen, east of Khan Younis, killing and injuring several soldiers.

The group said its fighters also fired mortar shells at the site. It added that an Israeli helicopter was seen landing to evacuate soldiers and a damaged vehicle being pulled out from the area.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.