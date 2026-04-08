As Africa rapidly digitalises, hidden from the boom are growing concerns about the continent’s lack of control over the data it produces and the data-processing activities involved.

Most of Africa’s digital infrastructure runs on platforms controlled by big tech corporations, a scenario that has led some experts to suggest that even an hour-long outage of these services could plunge some African nations into partial dysfunction.

These concerns are not far-fetched given that online services in important institutions on the continent, like parliaments, judiciaries, security apparatus, public service institutions, private firms, universities and hospitals, are dependent on these foreign-owned systems.

Africa’s lack of “digital sovereignty” has been the subject of serious discussions at the continental level and among strategists in recent months, reflecting a growing need to reassess the continent’s exposure.

‘100% exposed’

“The vulnerabilities are there. When you don't have the infrastructure, and you don't have the regulation, then you're 100% exposed. Because those are the things that would be the guardrails,” says Idotenyin Isaac, the head of Nigeria's Georgid Consulting, which helps organisations drive digital transformations.

“For the Western world, they will do what is best for them. That's the reality because they want to be in control, and if it means coming to harvest your data at no benefit to you, they would do it,” Isaac tells TRT Afrika.

The fears gained urgency last month when reports emerged that the US administration was considering withholding life-saving drugs to people living with HIV in Zambia after the government there refused to sign a deal that would give the US access to sensitive health data of its citizens, as well as critical minerals.

Zambia said conditions set by Washington for the more than $1 billion package did not align with its national interests.

Neighbouring Zimbabwe, equally in dire need of health support, turned down a $367m funding package under the same health initiative, citing concerns over its impact on sovereignty and national control. At least 14 African countries have accepted funding under the controversial initiative.

Experts have long warned against a return of colonialism through domination of digital technology, arguing that placing trust on big tech for digital technology concentrates political and economic power into foreign hands.

Whereas colonialism dispossessed Africans of their land and mineral wealth, tech corporations are seen as colonising the digital economy by controlling access to infrastructure and surveillance.

Yet the continent pays tens of billions of dollars per year in subscription fees to digital services provided by mainly Western companies. And with most of the money flowing directly out of the continent, there are calls for the amounts to instead circulate within Africa's own economy.

“We have to untangle years of digital dependency and build a robust local ecosystem. That starts with dealing with infrastructural deficits. Currently even governments rent cloud space from foreign tech monopolies,” reckons Waihiga Muturi, a Kenyan global innovation strategist.

“Hardware (infrastructure) is the elephant in the room. Right now, Africa operates largely as a tenant in global computing ecosystems. If we are serious about sovereignty, we must invest heavily in the physical infrastructure within our own continent. We need localised data centres and we need robust domestic cloud architecture.”