Iceland’s foreign ministry has contacted the US Embassy in Reykjavik seeking clarification after reports that US ambassadorial nominee Billy Long joked about Iceland becoming part of the United States, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported on Thursday.

According to Politico, Long, a former US congressman nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as ambassador to Iceland, made the remarks during a meeting in Washington, saying Iceland could become the 52nd US state and that he would serve as its “governor.”

The foreign ministry said it reached out to the US Embassy to verify the accuracy of the reported comments, stressing that the matter was being examined.

Neither Long nor the US administration has publicly confirmed or denied the remarks, and his nomination has yet to be approved by the US Senate.