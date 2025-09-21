AMERICAS
2 min read
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Trump says the air base should never have been given up, demanding Kabul to give the control back to the US.
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
"We're talking to Afghanistan. It should have never been given up," Trump says / AP
September 21, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that "bad things" will happen if Afghanistan does not give back control of the Bagram Air Base to the US.

"If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.

On Friday, Trump said that discussions about reestablishing a small US military presence at the base in Afghanistan are underway.

"We'll see what happens with Bagram. We're talking to Afghanistan. It should have never been given up," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an anonymous US official, said the Trump administration is holding preliminary discussions with the Taliban, and talks are led by special envoy for hostage response Adam Boehler.

RECOMMENDED

They cover possible prisoner exchanges, economic arrangements and a security component.

"There was no reason to give it up ... We were going to keep Bagram, the air base," said Trump.

Bagram, located north of Kabul, was the largest US installation during the 20-year war in Afghanistan before America's full withdrawal in 2021.

Afghan officials have expressed opposition to a revived US presence.

"Afghanistan and the United States need to engage with one another ... without the United States maintaining any military presence in any part of Afghanistan," Zakir Jalal, an Afghan Foreign Ministry official, said in a post on X on Thursday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Israel bulldozed Gaza cemetery with British, Australian war graves: report
'ICE behaviour not law enforcement, it's thuggery' — US Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics