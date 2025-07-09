Nvidia has become the first company to reach $4 trillion in market value, a new threshold in Wall Street's bet that artificial intelligence will transform the economy.

Shortly after the stock market opened on Wednesday, Nvidia, which is led by electrical engineer Jensen Huang, vaulted as high as $164.42, giving it a valuation above $4 trillion before retreating slightly.

"The market has an incredible certainty that AI is the future," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

"Nvidia is certainly the company most positioned to benefit from that gold rush."

Nvidia has now attained a market value greater than the GDP of France, Britain or India, a testament to investor confidence that AI will spur a new era of robotics and automation, potentially boosting productivity while also challenging incumbent sectors and companies.

The California chip company's latest surge is helping to drive a recovery in the broader stock market, even as Nvidia itself outperforms major indices. Part of this is due to relief that President Donald Trump has walked back his most draconian tariffs, which pummeled global markets in early April.

Even as Trump has announced new tariff actions in recent days, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have lingered near records.

"You've seen the markets walk us back from a worst-case scenario in terms of tariffs," said Angelo Zino, technology analyst at CFRA Research.

While Nvidia still faces US export controls to China as well as broader tariff uncertainty, the company's deal to build AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia during a Trump state visit in May showed there was also potential upside in Trump's trade policy.

"We've seen the administration using Nvidia chips as a bargaining chip," Zino said.