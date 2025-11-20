Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has said that Israel has refused to engage in negotiations to end its occupation of Lebanese territory.

In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, Salam said President Joseph Aoun has offered to start negotiations with Israel to discuss its withdrawal from the five border outposts.

“I repeat the same offer of negotiating with Israel,” Salam said, adding that there has been no Israeli response to the Lebanese offer.

“That’s a puzzle for me. They ask for negotiations, and when we show readiness, they don’t agree to the rendezvous,” the premier said.

“That’s something I’ll be bringing up with the Americans,” he added.

Regarding the government’s plan to bring all weapons under state control and demilitarise the south, Salam affirmed that the process is going “on track” and the army is expanding its presence near the southern border with Israel.

“Why can’t we move faster? One: we need to recruit more people into the army, and we need to better equip the army, and we need to be able to raise the salaries of the army,” he said.

On August 5, the Lebanese government approved a plan, based on a draft proposal presented by US Special Envoy Tom Barrack, to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state control and tasked the army with implementing the plan before the end of 2025.