Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will host a Balkan Peace Platform meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, southern Türkiye, according to diplomatic sources on Saturday.

Representatives from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Serbia are expected to attend the meeting on Saturday, the sources said.

Participants are expected to review decisions taken at previous meetings, including strengthening coordination on EU matters such as connectivity and membership processes, enhancing cooperation in disaster response, and advancing joint projects in youth and technology.

Consultations on recent developments in the Balkans are also planned.

Discussions are also expected to cover additional opportunities to deepen and diversify regional cooperation, the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and their regional implications, and an exchange of views on developments in the Mideast, including Türkiye's efforts to help end the war.

The Balkan Peace Platform, established under Türkiye's leadership, held its first meeting on July 26, 2025, and its second on January 23 in Istanbul.

The platform was launched to complement Türkiye's multilateral engagement in the region and promote direct, result-oriented dialogue based on regional ownership.